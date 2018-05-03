Bonds track firmer rand, as emerging-markets cheer slightly dovish Fed

South African government bonds were firmer on Thursday morning, as the rand and most other emerging-market currencies gained, but China-US trade tension weighed on sentiment.

The dollar was under some pressure after the Fed gave no indication it was going to raise interest rates faster than previously indicated, analysts said. The Fed was also somewhat moderate as to the economic outlook for the US.

This set the stage for a mild recovery of the rand and local bonds, which have recently been under pressure from a resurgent dollar.

Asian markets were lower, however, amid some risk-off sentiment ahead of a meeting of US and Chinese officials on trade concerns.

The focus in currency markets would now shift to the release of the US nonfarm payrolls report on Friday, said Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts.

At 10am, the R186 was bid at 8.29% from 8.31% and the R207 at 7.185% from 7.200%.

The rand was at R12.6145 to the dollar from R12.7051.

The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.9752% from 2.9657%.