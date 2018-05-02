World stocks edge higher but still constrained by a strong dollar

London — World stocks edged higher on Wednesday after two days of losses, but remained pinned down by the dollar’s recent surge and expectations that a US Federal Reserve meeting later in the day will signal further policy tightening.

Forecast-beating results from US tech giant Apple helped lift shares in tech shares worldwide, but with investor focus firmly on the Fed, equity futures were tipping only a marginally firmer open for Wall Street later in the day.

Currency markets have been in the limelight this week, with the dollar roaring higher to erase all year-to-date losses against a basket of currencies. It stands now at three-and-a-half-month highs on growing signs the Fed will be the only major central bank to raise interest rates in the coming months.

In contrast to the US, where inflation and growth indicators have generally surprised to the upside, rate-rise expectations elsewhere have receded after a string of disappointing economic data.

Expectations of a Bank of England rate hike this month have virtually been priced out, while the European Central Bank (ECB), as well as central banks in Japan, Switzerland and Sweden, have all hinted that policy tightening remains some way off.