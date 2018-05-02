World stocks edge higher but still constrained by a strong dollar
Expected US Fed policy tightening also stifles world shares somewhat, despite being lifted by Apple’s results and the tech sector in general
London — World stocks edged higher on Wednesday after two days of losses, but remained pinned down by the dollar’s recent surge and expectations that a US Federal Reserve meeting later in the day will signal further policy tightening.
Forecast-beating results from US tech giant Apple helped lift shares in tech shares worldwide, but with investor focus firmly on the Fed, equity futures were tipping only a marginally firmer open for Wall Street later in the day.
Currency markets have been in the limelight this week, with the dollar roaring higher to erase all year-to-date losses against a basket of currencies. It stands now at three-and-a-half-month highs on growing signs the Fed will be the only major central bank to raise interest rates in the coming months.
In contrast to the US, where inflation and growth indicators have generally surprised to the upside, rate-rise expectations elsewhere have receded after a string of disappointing economic data.
Expectations of a Bank of England rate hike this month have virtually been priced out, while the European Central Bank (ECB), as well as central banks in Japan, Switzerland and Sweden, have all hinted that policy tightening remains some way off.
The Fed should announce at 6pm GMT that it is holding interest rates steady, but will likely encourage expectations of an increase in borrowing costs in June. Those expectations were strengthened after a survey, on Tuesday, suggested inflationary pressures were building.
"It is this concern around inflation and the robustness of the US economy that is likely to dominate when the Fed concludes its meeting," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in London. "It will offer policy makers a decent opportunity to critique the health of the US economy."
The dollar eased slightly, however, after two days of robust gains, as the euro firmed 0.3% off three-and-a-half-month lows hit on Tuesday. But world stocks remained under pressure, eking out a meagre 0.16% rise after two days of hefty losses, despite a stronger close for Wall Street, driven by optimism over trade issues and generally buoyant company results.
Shares in Apple rose 4% in after-market trade after its results exceeded expectations, especially in smartphone sales. Apple shares listed in Germany surged almost 6% and were some 3.6% higher in pre-market trade.
Its results also helped European equities almost0.5% higher. European tech firms, including Apple suppliers such as AMS, rose strongly, with a tech shares index hitting a six-week peak.
The tech giant’s forecast-beating results are the icing on the cake for US companies on the S&P500 index, which have posted first-quarter earnings growth at about 10%, according to Thomson Reuters.
But markets have reacted cautiously due to concerns for the profits outlook, given cost pressures stemming from oil and metals prices hitting multi-year highs in recent weeks. Market participants may be starting to wonder that "perhaps this is as good as it’s going to get", said Stephen Innes, head of trading in Asia-Pacific for Oanda in Singapore.
Stock markets are also nervous about the recent rise in US bond yields, with 10-year yields at 2.99%, just below recent four-year highs above 3%. German yields, dragged to six-week highs by the US bond sell-off, stood just below those levels. Markets are awaiting first-quarter growth data — a number drawing more attention than usual, because of recent signs of slowing down.
Economists polled by Reuters predicted 2.5% year-on-year growth compared to a 2.7% increase in the previous quarter. "National GDPs released so far point to a sharper slowdown in quarter one than forecast," analysts at Mizuho said in a note.
A weak reading could further pummel the euro, as money market pricing already suggests the first ECB rate hike will come only mid-2019.
Reuters
