WATCH: Stock picks — Naspers and KAP

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth chose KAP Industrial Holdings.

Naspers was one of the big gainers on Monday, rising 2% and helping the JSE’s industrial index rise nicely.

“Looking at Naspers and the assets that they have, their discount relative to Tencent shows that the management team has put in a lot of working displaying that their share should not be trading at such a heavy discount. The recent rumours that Walmart will be buying Naspers’s Indian asset Flipkart will unlock significant cash flow for Naspers and its shareholders,” said Crail.

KAP Industrial Holdings is an independent, diversified industrial company. Reeders said it had “great operations, logistics and manufacturing”.

“Current confidence levels in the country’s manufacturing sector will [benefit] … the type of business that KAP is involved in and at a 15 [price-earnings ratio] it’s a fair price to pay for a well-managed company.”