Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — short on oil
02 May 2018 - 09:00
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss is in favour of coming in short on oil.
He said that at $75 a barrel oil had hit a barrier.
“Due to the issues in the Middle East (amongst some of them, US President Donald Trump mentioned he was going to blow up Iran). Keeping the price at $75 a barrel doesn’t look to be sustainable and it should be pulling back from here,” said Govender.
Oil would be $25 a barrel if our government would let us drill. Our country would be rich again--who needs OPEC.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2012
We should have taken the oil in Iraq, and now our mortal enemies have got it, and with no opposition. Really dumb U.S. pols! I'm so angry!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2014
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss talks to Business Day TV about going short on oil as his stock pick of the day
