WATCH: Stock pick — short on oil

02 May 2018 - 09:00 Business Day TV
An oil well is seen near Denver, Colorado. Picture: Reuters
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss is in favour of coming in short on oil.

He said that at $75 a barrel oil had hit a barrier.

“Due to the issues in the Middle East (amongst some of them, US President Donald Trump mentioned he was going to blow up Iran). Keeping the price at $75 a barrel doesn’t look to be sustainable and it should be pulling back from here,” said Govender.

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss talks to Business Day TV about going short on oil as his stock pick of the day

