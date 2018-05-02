The dollar climbs to four-month highs as world stock indices edge lower

New York — The dollar rose to four-month highs against a basket of major currencies and world stock indices mostly edged lower on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of a US Federal Reserve meeting and possible indications on the interest-rate outlook.

Forecast-beating results from the world’s biggest company, Apple, lifted tech shares, limiting losses in stocks.

Expectations that the Fed will signal more policy tightening ahead kept some investors cautious. The Fed is likely to announce at 6pm GMT that it is holding interest rates steady, but it could encourage expectations of a rate increase in June.

A hawkish-sounding Fed could further boost the dollar, which has roared higher in recent weeks, erasing its year-to-date losses against a basket of currencies. The gains came amid signs the Fed will be the only major central bank to raise rates in the coming months.

The Fed may be reluctant to increase market expectations of further tightening until it sees more data, however. Markets are currently pricing in an additional two rate hikes this year. “I don’t think the Fed is going to want markets to price in more tightening at this point,” said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index rose 0.16%, with the euro down 0.18% to $1.1971.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59.28 points, or 0.25%, to 24,039.77, the S&P 500 lost 5.9 points, or 0.22%, to 2,648.9 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.99 points, or 0.06%, to 7,134.69. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.60% and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.06%.

Apple, the world’s biggest company by market capitalisation, beat profit and revenue expectations in the first quarter, thanks to robust iPhone sales, and it announced a $100bn share buyback. Apple shares rose 4%. Chip makers STMicroelectronics, Infineon, BE Semiconductor Industries and ASML also gained, enjoying the positive mood about the sector.

US treasury yields hovered near four-year highs. Data earlier showed US private-sector payrolls for April came roughly in line with market forecasts.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 1/32 in price to yield 2.9719%, down from 2.976% late on Tuesday.

In the oil market, US crude fell 0.21% to $67.11 a barrel and Brent was last at $72.55, down 0.79% on the day.

