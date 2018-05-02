Rand weakens sharply, all eyes on US Fed’s decision on rates

The rand weakened dramatically from Monday’s R12.29 to the dollar to nearly breach R12.70/$ during Tuesday’s Workers’ Day holiday.

The dollar rallied against most currencies ahead of a US Federal Reserve interest rate decision, which will be announced at 8pm South African time on Wednesday.

US Fed chairman Jerome Powell is not expected to announce a change to the ceiling of the central bank’s target range from the 1.75% it was raised to in March.

But the US central bank is expected to raise its interest rate ceiling to 2% by the end of this year, and the market will be listening for clues in Powell’s commentary on how soon that may happen.

The dollar’s rally sent the rand to its weakest level since December, to trade at R12.65 to the dollar at 6.35am on Wednesday morning.

Steinhoff International’s share price closed 0.78% down at €0.13 in Franfkurt on Tuesday, which at R15.18 to the euro equated to R1.97 — higher than the R1.92 it ended Monday at on the JSE.

The rand was at R17.22 to the pound.

Master Plastics, a company separately listed from Astrapak in May 2017, said on April 4 it expected to report on Wednesday it had turned profitable during the year to end-February.