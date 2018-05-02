Rand stages mild recovery but remains under pressure

The rand staged a mild recovery on Wednesday morning, as the dollar caught its breath after flexing its muscles against virtually every other currency.

The weaker rand poses an upside risk to inflation, which the Reserve Bank monitors closely when deciding on interest rates.

The rand has lost ground at a time when oil prices are on the rise, the combination that contributed to the recent increase in the petrol price to a record high.

The recent increases in value-added tax (VAT) and other indirect taxes are expected to add upward pressure on inflation, which economists expect to have bottomed out in March when it hit a seven-year low.

The rand, along with other currencies, has fallen victim to the resurgent dollar, which has benefited from the expectation that the US Federal Reserve could ditch its gradualist approach in raising borrowing costs as a result of higher inflation expectations.

While the Fed is widely expected to hold fire on rates on Wednesday night, markets are likely to pay close attention to hints on possible future moves.

"We anticipate a hawkish hold in the sense that the Federal Reserve is likely to make minor adjustments in its statement that recognise the increased confidence of achieving its mandate," Brown Brothers Harriman analysts said in a note.

"Economic growth remains above trend, which, among other things, means that slack is still being absorbed. The labour market is robust. Weekly initial jobless claims made new cyclical lows in April and the unemployment rate has eases to 4.0%, with further improvement in the underemployment as well."

At 9.55am, the rand was at R12.5663 to the dollar from R12.6597, R15.1025 to the euro from R15.1804 and at R17.1276 to the pound from R17.2372.

The euro was at $1.2018, from $1.1992.