Oil prices flat as US crude build-up is concentrated on the West Coast

New York — Oil prices were flat on Wednesday, with US crude up slightly as the market shrugged off a surprise build in US crude inventories because the move was largely concentrated on the US West Coast.

Crude stockpiles posted a surprise build of 6.2-million barrels in the week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA); nearly 5-million barrels were concentrated on the West Coast.

“That’s why the market isn’t reacting that much, because sometimes the West Coast numbers are erratic and usually when you get a big build in the West Coast, it’s followed with a big draw the next week,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group. “The market is putting that in perspective.” At the same time, distillate demand was strong, he said, offsetting the downward pressure on crude.

July Brent futures were down 29c at $72.84 a barrel by 5.06pm GMT, after falling nearly 3% on Tuesday to their lowest in two weeks. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 4c at $67.29, off session highs of $67.85.

“The major factor acting as a drag on long-term upside potential is the surge in US shale supply. Concerns over the US shale engine may have recently been put on the back burner but this reprieve is not expected to last,” PVM Oil Associates strategist Stephen Brennock said.

Iran, a member of oil cartel Opec, re-emerged as a major oil exporter in January 2016 when some international sanctions against Tehran were lifted in return for curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme. The US has questioned Iran’s sincerity in implementing the nuclear curbs and US President Donald Trump has threatened to re-impose sanctions if adjustments are not made to the agreement.

Iran’s oil exports hit 2.6-million barrels per day (bpd) in April, according to its oil ministry, a record since the lifting of sanctions. China and India bought more than half of the oil.

“The expectation that the US will leave the sanctions waivers is leading Iran to sell as much as it can,” PetroMatrix strategist Olivier Jakob said.

Trump will decide by May 12 whether to restore US sanctions on Iran, which would likely reduce its oil exports. “If Trump abandons the deal, he risks a spike in global oil prices,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, noting that re-introducing US sanctions could remove 300,000 to 500,000 bpd of Iranian oil from global supplies.

However, the rising value of the dollar since mid-April and soaring US supplies have helped check further oil price gains, traders said.

