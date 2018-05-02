Oil prices firm, but market worries Iran sanctions are already priced in

Singapore — Oil prices firmed slightly on Wednesday, supported by concern that the US may impose fresh sanctions on major exporter Iran, although soaring US supplies capped gains.

Brent crude oil futures were at $73.23 a barrel at 4.30am GMT, up 10c or 0.1% from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 30c or 0.5% at $67.55 a barrel.

Iran, a member of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), re-emerged as a major oil exporter in January 2016 when international sanctions against Tehran were lifted in return for curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme.

Iran’s oil exports hit 2.6-million barrels a day in April, the oil ministry’s news agency, SHANA, reported on Tuesday, a record since the lifting of sanctions, with China and India buying more than half of Iran’s oil.

The US, however, has expressed doubts over Iran’s sincerity in implementing those curbs and President Donald Trump has threatened to reinstate sanctions.

Trump will decide by May 12 whether to restore US sanctions on Tehran, which would probably result in a reduction of its oil exports.

"If Trump abandons the deal, he risks a spike in global oil prices…. The reintroduction of US sanctions would hurt Iran’s ability to transact in dollars," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

"A reintroduction of sanctions without seeing other Opec members increase production could remove an estimated 300,000-500,000 Iranian barrels [a day]," he said.

Some analysts, however, said there was a risk that price could slump as too many oil traders were betting on renewed sanctions.

"If the geopolitical tension subsides or results in a smaller supply disruption than currently priced in, we are likely to see a sharp pull-back in investor positioning and an even sharper correction in oil prices than the $5 or so that might be warranted even as macro uncertainties persist," US bank Citi said in a note to investors.

Beyond the threat of new Iran sanctions, other factors prevented crude prices from rising further.

US crude inventories rose by 3.4-million barrels to 432.575-million in the week to March 27, according to a report by the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday.

Rising inventories are in part a result of soaring US production, which has jumped by a quarter in the past two years to 10.6-million barrels a day, making the US the world’s number two crude oil producer — behind only Russia at 11-million barrels a day.

More US oil will probably flow. US drillers added five oil rigs looking for new production in the week to April 27, according to energy services firm Baker Hughes, bringing the total count to a March 2015 high of 825.

Reuters