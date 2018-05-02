Markets data - April 30 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Examples of scrupulous honesty and of knowing what is important sum up a man whose contribution to SA goes way beyond what his own modesty would allow to admit
Union politics have taken an interesting turn since Cyril Ramaphosa’s election as president, writes Natasha Marrian
Critics warn the EFF’s bill will see more South Africans indebted and dependent on the government
Egypt-based National Company for Paper Products and Import & Export is a privately owned industrial bags producer, operating one plant in Giza near Cairo and serving mostly regional customers
The US rejects SA's bid for an exemption from steel and aluminium tariffs; but they may contravene WTO rules
IBM, gold and diamond companies (including De Beers), and an independent laboratory are using TrustChain to track the provenance of finished pieces of jewellery
Washington’s support for deal that could split western alliances is on the line, say experts
Salmaan Moerat will lead the Junior Springboks at the forthcoming Under-20 World Championships in France
What you eat after a training sessions is equally important — choose real foods
