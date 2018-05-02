Markets

Markets data - April 30 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

02 May 2018 - 05:30
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Unit Trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
US stock futures edge up as Washington extends ...
Markets
2.
Rand perks up after long weekend
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes higher as weaker rand ...
Markets
4.
Oil pares gains, market supported by Iran worries
Markets
5.
Gold rally halts as investors’ risk appetite ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.