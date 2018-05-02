MARKET WRAP: JSE closes higher as weaker rand supports miners

The JSE ended Wednesday in firmer territory following nervous trade for most of the day, as the stronger dollar wreaked havoc with the view that the rand could rebound from a recent bout of weakness.

The rand tumbled to R12.71 to the dollar after beginning the week at R12.464, as the greenback surged through $1.20 against the euro on expectations of a more hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve. Its interest-rate decision is expected later in the evening, with no change expected yet.

The rand has been on the back foot after reaching R11.50 to the dollar in February on the appointment of Cyril Ramaphosa as the country’s president.

The dollar was supported by robust US jobs data, with the ADP numbers coming in at 204,000 new workers employed in April. Even though this was lower than the predicted 225,000, the numbers bode well for strong non-farm payroll numbers on Friday.

The dollar gained further strength on slower growth reported for the eurozone in the first quarter to March. The bloc recorded growth of 0.4%, below the 0.7% reported in the previous quarter.

European markets rallied on the weaker euro, with the DAX 30 gaining 1.51%, while the Dow had slipped 0.32% soon after the JSE’s close.

After initially showing little reaction to the softer rand, which tends to buoy rand hedges, the all share gained 0.34% to 58,450.4 points and the top 40 0.26%. Gold miners rose 4.54%, platinums 3.89% and resources 1.31%. The property index fell 0.92%, and food and drug retailers 0.51%.

Anglo American added 1.74% to R301.35 and Kumba Iron Ore leapt 6.29% to R285.42.

Hulamin plummeted 5.04% to R4.90.

AngloGold Ashanti rose 4.38% to R117.27.

Naspers lost 1.53% to R3,012.74.

The rand recovered to R12.6809 to the dollar after the JSE’s close.

The South African R186 was bid at 8.32% from 8.18%. The two-year US bond yield is now at its highest since 2008 and the 10-year is at about 3%, after struggling to breach this threshold for months.

“The near term could be favourable for the greenback, as it attempts to claw back some of the losses incurred over the past 16 months,” said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam. A stronger dollar usually signals higher treasury yields, which usually sets the scene for the global fixed-income market.

The top 40 Alsi futures index gained 0.26% to 51,960 points. The number of contracts traded was 21,083 from Monday’s 17,760.