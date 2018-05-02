Market data - May 2 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Market participants outside China appear to be adopting a wait-and-see attitude when it comes to the Shanghai International Energy Exchange contract
They call charges regarding the Estina Dairy Project ‘scam’ an ‘abuse of process’ as they fight to overturn the NPA’s freezing of assets linked to the failed project
Last week‚ the DA’s caucus in the City of Cape Town effectively ousted De Lille in a vote of no confidence
The purge is a major win for Icahn and Darwin Deason, who railed against the terms of Fujifilm’s takeover of Xerox
The industry reported an increase in sales of 3.6% compared to 2017, selling 36,346 vehicles, with car sales rising 6.4%
IBM, gold and diamond companies (including De Beers), and an independent laboratory are using TrustChain to track the provenance of finished pieces of jewellery
‘The Gaul of the man,’ laughs Twitter, but French presidents, few of whom spoke English a well as Macron, have a history of linguistic gaffes
Meanwhile‚ Prof Steve Cornelius has quit as a member of the IAAF disciplinary tribunal, in protest against the ‘warped ideology behind the new regulation’
What you eat after a training sessions is equally important — choose real foods
