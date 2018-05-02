JSE is subdued on weaker a rand as gold stocks jump

The JSE all share showed little reaction to the sharply weaker rand at the opening on Wednesday, following the Workers’ Day public holiday on Tuesday, with gold stocks early leaders.

The gold price was 0.48% higher at $1,310.12 an ounce as the dollar hit $1.20 to the euro.

Investors took a wait-and-see attitude on expectations the rand might firm again from present levels, regarded as oversold. A weaker currency usually supports rand hedges and miners.

The rand plummeted to its weakest level in four months against the dollar, as a number of global headwinds hit the local currency in a firmer dollar environment.

These include the local trade deficit, continuing strikes and unrest, the effects of US trade measures and the expectation of a continuation of the hawkish outlook from the US Federal Reserve, analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

The rand weakened to R12.6597 to the dollar in overnight trade and was at R12.5812 at the JSE’s opening.

Although SA’s trade balance is expected to remain positive, so far in 2018 the overall current account deficit amounts to R18.6bn, compared with a surplus of R4.22bn in the same period in 2017.

TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha said the rand felt overextended at these levels. "We expect the rand to reverse some of the losses this morning, as exporters will make use of these levels, but trade could remain jittery."

News that US President Donald Trump’s import duties on steel and aluminium may threaten about 7,500 local jobs was not supportive for market confidence, with local aluminium producer Hulamin tumbling more than 4%.

Trump signed a proclamation granting exemptions to the tariff duties to boost US, but SA was not among them.

The Dow closed 0.27% lower on Tuesday. Asian markets lost ground on Wednesday with the Nikkei 225 losing 0.16% and the Hang Seng 0.51%.

At 9.55am the all share was 0.08% lower at 58,203.60 points and the top 40 was 0.11% lower. General retailers dropped 0.35%, financials 0.27%, resources 0.08%, industrials 0.04% and both banks and property 0.34%.

The gold index rose 3.01% and the platinum index 1.3%.

Hulamin was 4.26% lower at R4.94.

Gold Fields rose 4.35% to R48.91 and AngloGold Ashanti 2.71% to R115.39.

Capitec dropped 1.76% to R873.43.

Resilient was 5.05% lower at R64.33 and Nepi Rockcastle 1.26% to R135.85 among property stocks.

Naspers was up 0.23% to R3,066.61.