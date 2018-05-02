Markets

Bonds softer, as rising Treasury yields and trade tension sours sentiment

02 May 2018
South African government bonds were softer on Wednesday morning, following the rand, which has weakened along with other emerging-market currencies over the past few days.

The dollar was upbeat on Tuesday, while US treasuries had risen in expectation of the US Federal Reserve striking a hawkish tone in its monetary policy statement later on Wednesday, said TreasuryOne dealer Andre Botha.

Sentiment was also somewhat risk-off, after US President Donald Trump announced one-month exemptions for the EU, Mexico and Canada on metal tariffs. The extension would allow for more substantial negotiations, but should be factious and would increase uncertainty in markets, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

SA, however, has not received exemptions.

At 10.15am, the R186 was bid at 8.24% from 8.18% and the R207 at 7.135% from 7.080%.

The rand was at R15.5778 to the dollar from R12.6597.

The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.9939% from 2.9517%.

