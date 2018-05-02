Asian equities ease, as outlook for corporate profit growth cools

Singapore — Asian equities eased on Wednesday, while the dollar traded near a four-month high as investors await the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy statement for clues on the future pace of US monetary tightening.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2%, while Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.2%.

Stephen Innes, head of trading in Asia-Pacific for Oanda in Singapore, said that in addition to focusing on the Fed’s policy statement, equity investors may be turning cautious on the outlook for corporate profits, given potential cost pressures from recent rises in oil prices.

Market participants may be starting to wonder whether "perhaps this is as good as it’s going to get", Innes said, referring to corporate profits.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 0.25% on Tuesday, helped by optimism about US trade negotiations.

Apple’s shares rose about 4% after the closing bell. The company beat revenue and profit expectations in its March quarter, with its shares ending the regular session up 2.3%.

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.27% while the Nasdaq composite index rose 0.9%.