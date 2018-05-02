Asian equities ease, as outlook for corporate profit growth cools
The dollar is holding onto Tuesday’s gains, which took it close to a four-month high, as the market awaits the outcome of the Fed’s monetary policy meeting
Singapore — Asian equities eased on Wednesday, while the dollar traded near a four-month high as investors await the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy statement for clues on the future pace of US monetary tightening.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2%, while Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.2%.
Stephen Innes, head of trading in Asia-Pacific for Oanda in Singapore, said that in addition to focusing on the Fed’s policy statement, equity investors may be turning cautious on the outlook for corporate profits, given potential cost pressures from recent rises in oil prices.
Market participants may be starting to wonder whether "perhaps this is as good as it’s going to get", Innes said, referring to corporate profits.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 0.25% on Tuesday, helped by optimism about US trade negotiations.
Apple’s shares rose about 4% after the closing bell. The company beat revenue and profit expectations in its March quarter, with its shares ending the regular session up 2.3%.
On Tuesday, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.27% while the Nasdaq composite index rose 0.9%.
The dollar’s index against a basket of six major currencies traded near a four-month high set on Tuesday, with the dollar having surged into positive territory for 2018 ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision on Wednesday.
The Fed is expected to hold interest rates steady this week but will probably encourage expectations that it will lift borrowing costs in June, on rising inflation and low unemployment.
The central bank is due to announce its decision at 6pm GMT on Wednesday.
The dollar index fell 0.1% to 92.379. On Tuesday it reached a peak near 92.570, its strongest level in nearly four months.
The dollar was underpinned by the outlook for a strong US economy amid signs of slowdown elsewhere, especially in Europe.
Faltering economic momentum in the eurozone seemed to have prompted market players to trim their long positions in the euro, said Hirofumi Suzuki, an economist for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore.
Against this backdrop, the dollar-buying trend would probably persist for a while, Suzuki said.
The euro edged up 0.1% to $1.2004. On Tuesday, the common currency had touched a low of $1.1981, its weakest level since January 11.
Against the yen, the dollar struck its highest level in nearly three months at ¥109.92 in early Asian trade. It later pulled back to ¥109.73, down 0.1%.
The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield was steady on the day at 2.978%. Last week, the US 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for global borrowing costs, had set a four-year high of 3.035% as bond prices fell on worries about the growing supply of government debt and inflationary pressures from rising oil prices.
The US Treasury is scheduled to announce its findings from a refunding survey on Wednesday, with analysts projecting an increase in auction sizes, or new issuance at different points on the yield curve.
Oil prices were stable on Wednesday, supported by concern that the US may impose fresh sanctions on major exporter Iran, although soaring US supplies capped gains.
Brent crude oil futures edged up 0.1% to $73.21 a barrel. Last week, Brent crude had hit a three-year high of $75.47.
Reuters
