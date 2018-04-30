Markets

South African bonds flat in light trade

30 April 2018 - 10:45 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African government bonds were little changed on Monday morning, with few major catalysts to give the market direction.

The May Day public holiday on Tuesday is expected to thin out trading conditions, while globally, the focus was on slow progress in talks to denuclearise the Korean Peninsula.

Dow Jones Newswires reported that holidays in Russia, China and Japan also helped reduce liquidity on global markets.

Much focus will also be on a US interest-rate decision on Wednesday, but the US Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave rates unchanged.

The statement would, however, set the tone for the rest of the week, said Rand Merchant Bank analysts.

At 10.17am, the R186 was bid at 8.20% from 8.21% and the R207 at 7.10% from 7.11%.

The rand was at R12.3478 to the dollar from R12.3535.

The benchmark 10-year US treasury note was last seen at 2.9714% from 2.9629%.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand perks up after long weekend
Markets
2.
Rand remains on shaky ground despite positive ...
Markets
3.
Tech stocks under pressure despite sterling ...
Markets
4.
JSE recoups some of the week’s losses, led by ...
Markets
5.
JSE opens firmer in quiet trade as banks jump on ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.