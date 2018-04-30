SA bonds poised for worst monthly showing since November

South African government bonds were little changed on Monday afternoon, but were nonetheless on track to finish the month sharply weaker.

The yield on the benchmark R186 hovered at about 8.2% on the day, but the bond was headed for its worst monthly performance since November, according to Iress data.

Both local bonds and the rand have recently fallen victim to a shift in global perceptions about US monetary policy.

The recent price action suggested that the US Federal Reserve would be likely to increase interest rates at a faster rate than the market had initially expected.

This perception motivated a flight of capital from local bonds over past week, which in turn led to higher yields. Foreigners were net sellers of local bonds to tune of just more than R3bn last week.

With the recent pick-up in oil prices, market participants have expected inflation to accelerate, thus leading the Fed to quicken its rate-rising cycle.

The price index for personal consumption expenditure, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, rose to an annual rate of 2% in March, in line with expectations.

At 3pm, the R186 was bid at 8.20% from 8.21% and the R207 at 7.10% from 7.11%.

The rand was at R12.4161 to the dollar from R12.3535 in mid-afternoon trade, and was also poised for its worst monthly showing since 2016.