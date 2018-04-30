Rand softer as spotlight remains on dollar strength

The rand was softer against major global currencies on Monday afternoon, but off its worst intraday level, after local trade data surprised to the upside.

SA recorded a trade surplus of R9.47bn in March, but this was lower than the surplus of R11.81bn recorded in the same period a year ago. A Trading Economics consensus forecast had expected R3.47bn.

The rand had gained 2c shortly after the report was released.

At 3pm, the local currency was at R12.4161 to the dollar from R12.3535, R15.0082 to the euro from R14.9753 and at R17.0692 to the pound from R16.9914.

The euro was at $1.2088, from $1.2122.

While the local trade data were beneficial to the rand, the strengthening dollar would cap any gains, FXTM chief market strategist Hussein Sayed said.

The dollar has found support recently from expectations that the US Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy at a faster pace than its current forward guidance.

Whether the upward trend for the greenback resumed this week would depend on the Fed and US economic data, notably the release of US nonfarm payroll data for April.

Earlier the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, personal consumption expenditure, came in at 2% in March. This was in line with a Trading Economics consensus forecast.