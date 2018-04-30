Market data - April 26 2018

Metal is unchanged as investor interest drops amid signs of easing tension on the Korean peninsula
It’s worth asking two important questions: why did the change take place and why will it be different this time?
The tough new measures include a total ban on smoking in outdoor public spaces, while e-cigarettes and electronic devices will be regulated
The Federation of Unions of SA general secretary Dennis George talks to Business Day TV about what to expect this strike season
Paper and packaging company says the acquisition complements its network of plants in the Middle East and gives it ‘a leading position in Egypt’
Price pressures will have intensified in April following fuel price hikes, says economist
IBM, gold and diamond companies (including De Beers), and an independent laboratory are using TrustChain to track the provenance of finished pieces of jewellery
Restoring power in Puerto Rico, which had a blackout last week when a transmission line failure cut power to almost all 3.4-million residents, has been a major challenge
Sundowns coach thanks his team for clinching league title under pressured conditions
The campaign sets out to position Sanlam as a leading voice in the drought crisis and related conversation, writes David Furlonger
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
