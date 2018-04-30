Markets

Market data - April 26 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

30 April 2018 - 05:30
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Unit Trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand perks up after long weekend
Markets
2.
Tech stocks under pressure despite sterling ...
Markets
3.
JSE recoups some of the week’s losses, led by ...
Markets
4.
Gold hardly changed as dollar steadies
Markets
5.
Oil slips as US rig count rises further
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.