JSE pushes higher in low volumes, capping a 5% rise in April

The JSE closed higher on Monday, with the local bourse concluding April with its best monthly performance since October 2017.

The rand was slightly softer against the dollar and euro, but despite this, retailers, banks and financial stocks gained.

Capping a volatile month, property was the best-performing index in April, having risen 7.62%, compared to 5.01% for the all share. This had been largely led by a partial recovery by companies within the Resilient group.

The week started auspiciously, with those Asian markets that were open cheering positive developments towards peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Emerging-market currencies had also found support from these developments over the weekend, putting an end to a geopolitical factor that had previously led to a sell-off of risk assets across the board, said TreasuryOne senior currency dealer Andre Botha.

Equity markets in both Europe and the US on Monday were also bolstered by positive corporate earnings reports, as well as merger and acquisition news, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Locally, data was upbeat, with SA’s trade surplus rising more than expected in March, to R9.47bn. Growth in private-sector credit extension was also slightly higher than expected at 6% in March compared to the same month in 2017.

The all share added 1.39% to 58,252.1 points and the top 40 index 1.45%. Banks gained 2.21%, property stocks 1.72% and food and drug retailers 1.77%. Platinums fell 0.96%.

Diversified miner Glencore slumped 5.19%, ahead of its AGM on Wednesday, while Anglo American added 2.79% to R296.19. Glencore announced that its subsidiary in the Democratic Republic of Congo had had its assets frozen.

Rand hedge Anheuser-Busch InBev gave up 2% to R1,272, while British American Tobacco rose 1.64% to R687.21.

Barclays Africa climbed 3.97% to R182.99 and Nedbank 2.66% to R297.47.

Truworths gained 2.42% to R102.50 and TFG 2.33% to R215.

Naspers rose 2.15% to R3,059.44.

Resilient gained 2.96% to R67.75, having gained 35.5% in April. Resilient, which has faced accusations of share-price inflation, has lost 55.5% so far in 2018.

At 5.30pm the Dow was up 0.64% to 24,461.17 points, while in Europe, the CAC 40 had added 0.57%, the DAX 30 0.19% and the FTSE 100 0.17%.

At the same time, platinum had fallen 1.15% to $903.44 an ounce and gold 0.75% to $1,313.40. Brent crude gave up 0.74% to $74.17.

The top 40 Alsi futures index rose 1.15% at 51,802 points. The number of contracts traded was 17,760 from Thursday’s 13,350.