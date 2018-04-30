Better Korean relations result in gold slipping to more than five-week low

Markets

The strengthening dollar index is also creating a sell-off in gold, Think Markets analyst Naeem Aslam says

30 April 2018 - 12:45 Jan Harvey
Gold. Picture: REUTERS

London — Gold fell on Monday, pulling back towards last week’s more than one-month low as easing tension on the Korean peninsula boosted appetite for assets seen as higher risk, such as stocks, and lifted the dollar.

The metal slid 1% last week as a result of the stronger dollar and a rise in treasury yields to above 3%, which weighed on interest in noninterest-bearing assets. On Thursday, it hit its lowest since March 21 at $1,315.06 an ounce. That has left it on track to end April down 0.5%, erasing all the previous month’s gains.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,316.15 an ounce by 9.35am GMT, while US gold futures for June delivery were 0.5% lower at $1,316.90 an ounce.

"Easing geopolitical concerns and the strengthening dollar index are the factors which are creating the sell-off," said Naeem Aslam, chief markets analyst at Think Markets.

"We are looking at two important support levels — $1,307 followed by $1,300," he said, adding that a "break of these levels would bring more selling pressure".

At their summit on Friday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in declared they would take steps to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War, which ended only with a truce, and work towards the "denuclearisation" of the Korean peninsula.

The dollar index rose 0.2% on Monday, holding just below its strongest since mid-January, while European shares rose after a positive session among Asian stocks overnight as tension on the Korean peninsula eased. Hedge funds and money managers cut their net long position in Comex gold contracts and switched to a net long position in silver contracts in the week to April 24, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

"After nine consecutive weeks of a rare and even record net short silver position for money managers, the latest data shows that for the week ending Tuesday 24 April, the funds have returned to a slight net long," ING said in a note.

"Prices had briefly rallied above $17/oz but failed to hold as gold prices also fell. The gold-to-silver ratio has since recovered back above 80 since briefly hitting lows of 78."

Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.6% at $16.40 an ounce, off an earlier three-week low of $16.37. Platinum was down 0.6% at $905.00 an ounce, and palladium was 0.4% lower at $969.72.

Reuters

