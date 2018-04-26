Markets

South African bonds stabilise after sharp sell-off

26 April 2018 - 10:29 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: ISTOCK
The South African government bond market stabilised on Thursday morning, after dropping sharply in the past few sessions as a result of external drivers.

The yield on the benchmark was at 8.235% in early trade, from 7.99% just week ago, reflecting jittery global markets.

Higher US inflation expectations, fanned by higher oil prices, have dominated the market psyche in the past few sessions.

The upshot was that this would lead to the US Federal Reserve increasing rates at the past rate, thus leading to capital outflows from emerging markets.

"The public holiday has helped draw to a close what has been an eventful week. Even with the sell-off in local assets, two important elements remain," Rand Merchant Bank Gordon Kerr said in a note to clients.

"First, our local bond market continues to perform better than our currency, which has come under a lot pressure from a recovering dollar. Second, flows continue to remain encouraging, with buyers slowly picking up stock on the move higher."

At 9.46am, the R186 was bid at 8.235% from 8.285% and the R207 at 7.13% from 7.18%. The rand was at R12.4041 to the dollar from R12.4395.

