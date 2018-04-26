Market data - April 25 2018

Metal is steady amid pressure from a stronger dollar, holding close to more than three-month highs, and a rise in US treasury yields
Our politics are so complicated and dark it is simply impossible to know what is going on
Jouberton was tense on Wednesday night as a car was burnt and a Mozambican-owned shop was looted, police expected protests to last through the night
The North West province’s electoral performance is a big concern for the ANC, admits NEC delegation head Obed Bapela
The group aimed to list on JSE and sell shares to investors to cut debt burden
Young people need high-level skills not menial jobs, trainers argue
Business Leadership SA clarifies that its engagement with the BBC is aimed at it rejoining Business Unity SA
Riyadh launches its public-private partnerships drive to transfer a quarter of its economy to private hands
A Europa League semifinal with Atlético Madrid offers the outgoing manager a chance to salvage some of his lost credit with the club’s fans
Kia has finally decided to bring its Stinger sports coupe to SA
