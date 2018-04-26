JSE recovers to close firmer as banks and retailers gain on rand

After opening weaker, the JSE all share closed firmer on Thursday ahead of the Freedom Day long weekend, as banks and general retailers recovered on a turnaround in the rand in intra-day trade.

Global sentiment turned risk-on again as company results reported on the Dow on the day mostly exceeded forecasts. The Dow had risen 0.80% soon after the JSE’s close.

European markets were positive after the European Central Bank (ECB) kept rates unchanged. ECB president Mario Draghi was cautious in his comments at the subsequent press conference, but re-affirmed the bank’s commitment to keep buying bonds until the end of September, or past that, if necessary.

Barclays Research analysts said the ECB made no changes to the forward guidance, while the focus was squarely on the recent moderation of economic activity in the eurozone. "The ECB remains confident about the outlook for growth and inflation, but considers that the soft patch recorded in the first quarter warranted monitoring," they said.

A firmer rand supported banks and general retailers, after the producer price index (PPI) for March surprised to the downside.

A subsequent weakening in the local currency as the dollar surged against the euro, boosted rand hedges and Naspers toward the close.

Retailers closed in positive territory, with the exception of Steinhoff. It plummeted 11.31% to R1.96 after retail tycoon and former chair of the company Christo Wiese announced he was suing Steinhoff International for R59bn. The claims relate to investments made by Wiese’s Titan group of companies in Steinhoff in 2015 and 2016, according to a statement issued by the Titan group.

Brent crude was on the front foot in late trade, firming 0.70% to $74.54 a barrel.

The all share closed 0.82% higher at 57,453 points and the top 40 gained 0.89%. General retailers rose 2.06%, banks 1.52%, the platinum index 1.17%, financials 1.14%, industrials 0.81%, and food and drug retailers 0.41%.

The all share ended the shortened week 0.22% lower.

Sasol jumped 3.48% to R443.20.

British American Tobacco gained 1.88% to R676.13.

Barclays Africa gained 3.2% to R176 and FirstRand 2.22% to R65.73.

Mr Price rose 3.79% to R272 and Woolworths 1.48% to R63.61.

Resilient added 1.86% to R65.80 and Nepi Rockcastle 0.89% to R136.

Naspers ended the day 1.47% higher at R2,995, while Sappi gained 1.8% to R81.44.

The top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.85% higher at 51,180 points. The number of contracts traded was 13,350 from Wednesday’s 21,718.