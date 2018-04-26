JSE recoups some of the week’s losses, led by banks and retailers

The JSE firmed on Thursday, but ended the shortened trading week a little lower, as positive local data and a slightly softer dollar lifted all the bourse’s sub-indices.

Global markets have been jittery since Monday, as the dollar jumped along with US treasury yields, leading investors to shy away from risk assets.

Local banks were hardest hit, but led the gains on the day, while miners also benefited from the pause in the dollar’s rise. A weaker dollar tends to improve demand for commodities, as it makes them cheaper for those purchasing from other currencies.

Oil prices headed towards $75 a barrel, with speculation the US would soon withdraw from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Local data was positive, with the producer price index (PPI) falling to an annual 3.7% in March, from 4.2% in February. This was below consensus expectations of 4%.

Food and drug retailers, however, failed to cheer the news of food price deflation — of 1.1% — in March, but March was likely to be the bottom end of the current inflation cycle, and price pressures would have intensified in April, said Investec economist Lara Hodes.

General retailers were higher, despite an 11.31% drop to R1.96 by Steinhoff International. This followed news former chairman Christo Wiese was looking to compel payment of R59bn from the embattled global retailer.

The all share closed 0.82% higher at 57,453 points and the top 40 gained 0.89%. General retailers rose 2.06%, banks 1.52%, the platinum index 1.17%, financials 1.14%, industrials 0.81%, and food and drug retailers 0.41%.

The all share ended the shortened week 0.22% lower.

Sasol jumped 3.48% to R443.20.

British American Tobacco gained 1.88% to R676.13.

Barclays Africa rose 3.2% to R176 and FirstRand 2.22% to R65.73.

Mr Price added 3.79% to R272 and Woolworths 1.48% to R63.61.

Resilient recovered another 1.86% to R65.80 and Nepi Rockcastle 0.89% to R136.

Naspers ended the day 1.47% higher at R2,995, while Sappi gained 1.8% to R81.44.

At 5.40pm, the Dow was up 0.86% to 24,292.66 points, while in Europe, the CAC 40 had gained 0.78%, the DAX 30 0.59% and the FTSE 100 0.48%.

At the same time, gold had lost 0.44% to $1,317.39 an ounce and platinum 0.33% to $907.42. Brent crude had firmed 0.65% to $74.52.

The top 40 Alsi futures index added 0.85% to 51,180 points. The index fell 0.08% for the week. The number of contracts traded was 13,350 from Wednesday’s 21,718.