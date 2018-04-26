Have global equities hit a slump?

Market analysts are wondering whether the tide has turned against global equities.

That is the question being asked after the benchmark US 10-year bond crossed the 3% level this week.

The catalyst was higher oil prices, raising the prospect of higher inflation, with the US Federal Reserve likely to hike interest rates more aggressively.

Analysts say the JSE all share could potentially benefit from the new realities, but trading was likely to be volatile thanks to a skittish rand.

Higher interest rates increase the borrowing costs for companies. The greater expense affects profits negatively, making equities theoretically a less attractive investment.

The JSE all share is down 4.23% so far in 2018 and closed 1.19% lower at 56,987.20 on Wednesday. The Dow has lost 2.8%. The rand has weakened from R11.5069/$ end-February to R12.53 on Wednesday.