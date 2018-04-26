Global stocks lifted by solid quarterly earnings results
Tech earnings power Wall Street higher; the euro weakens after the ECB gives no indication of ending its quantitative easing programme
New York — A gauge of global equities advanced on Thursday, boosted by a slew of solid quarterly earnings in Europe and the US, while the euro weakened in the wake of comments by European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi.
Technology stocks jumped 2.28%, led by gains in Facebook, up 8.94% and Visa, up 4.26%, after their quarterly results. Facebook reported a surprisingly strong 63% rise in profit and an increase in users, with no sign the business was hurt by a scandal over the mishandling of personal data. Its shares were on track for their best day in over two years.
Also supporting equities was a drop in the 10-year US treasury yield below the 3% mark, as a fall in domestic core capital goods orders in March was offset by a decline in jobless benefit filings to their lowest level in more than 48 years.
"A slight pullback in yields is likely to give investors a chance to focus on corporate results," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 221.06 points, or 0.92%, to 24,304.89, the S&P 500 gained 23.07 points, or 0.87%, to 2,662.47, and the Nasdaq Composite added 106.78 points, or 1.52%, to 7,110.51.
In Europe, Volkswagen (VW) shares climbed 2.56% even though its first-quarter operating profit fell as investors were encouraged by its new CEO, the car maker’s financial health, and lower provisions for the diesel emissions scandal.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.85% and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.62%. MSCI’s index was poised to snap a five-session losing streak, its longest since November.
The euro dropped to session lows after ECB’s Draghi hailed "solid" eurozone growth but kept rates unchanged, without a clear signal about ending the central bank’s quantitative easing programme. The dollar strengthened as short positions unwound on the US economic data.
The euro fell to its lowest since mid-January at $1.204 after the ECB announced its decision to keep monetary policy unchanged. The single currency had initially rebounded after Draghi played down concern over recent softness in data.
The dollar index rose 0.37%, with the euro down 0.36% to $1.2115.
A sharp sell-off in bonds over the last week has been pushing up global borrowing costs, putting additional focus on when the ECB will end its €2.55-trillion, three-year stimulus programme.
After touching four-year highs, yields on 10-year US treasuries dipped below 3% as buyers emerged following a week-long sell-off spurred by concerns about rising inflation and growing borrowing by the US government.
The rise in borrowing yields and commodity prices has caused several companies, such as Caterpillar and 3M, to caution about rising costs this week, raising flags for investors about the strength of future earnings.
Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 8/32 in price to yield 2.9959%, from 3.024% late on Wednesday.
