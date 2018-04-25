World stocks on longest losing streak of the year

London — World shares were on their longest losing streak of the year on Wednesday, as a rise in US bond yields above 3% and warnings from top global firms about rising costs fed fears a boom in earnings may have peaked.

All eyes will be on scandal-hit social network Facebook later when it reports its results although there was plenty keeping investors occupied till then.

Falls in Asia’s and then Europe’s main bourses pushed the 47-country MSCI world share index down for a fifth day running to its lowest level in over two weeks.

Tech-heavy Taiwan shares had hit two-month lows as global worries about a slowdown in gadget demand spread, while fast-charging oil firms also eased back as crude prices came off three-and-a-half-year highs.

The benchmark US 10-year treasury yield was still pushing further beyond 3% in early European trade though, having broken the key level on Tuesday for the first time since the start of 2014.

This has been down to a mix of factors. A strong US economy and rising commodity prices which are upping the chance of more US interest rate hikes, as well higher debt and improving relations between Washington and China and North Korea.

"The now healthier global economy justifies these higher yields," said JPMorgan Asset Management’s Séamus Mac Góráin. "We expect 10-year treasuries to end the year between 3% and 3.5%. A move beyond this level would likely require an acceleration of inflation in the eurozone and Japan, which is not yet evident."

Eurozone bond yields — yields are a proxy of borrowing costs — were dragged up in the slipstream of the US moves, though Thursday’s looming European Central Bank (ECB) meeting ensured there was a touch of caution. Markets want to know when the ECB plans to wind down its €2.55-trillion stimulus programme. One of its policy makers, France’s François Villeroy de Galhau, said on Tuesday the weaker run of recent economic data was expected to pass.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 equity index was last down 0.6%, as worries over rising bond yields trumped a slew of well-received earnings updates from Kering and Credit Suisse.

S&P E-mini futures slipped 0.2%, too. Wall Street shares had skidded on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 slumping 1.34%, the most in two-and-a-half weeks.

Industrial heavyweight Caterpillar beat earnings estimates due to strong global demand but its shares tumbled 6.2% after management said first-quarter earnings would be the "high water mark" for the year and warned of increasing steel prices.

"We’ve seen quite a lot of companies announcing above-estimate earnings and their shares falling sharply," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Reuters data showed that analysts are now estimating bumper 21.1% growth in the January to March quarter among US S&P500 firms.

Fujito noted major financial shares, such as Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, as well as Google parent Alphabet, the first major tech firm to report earnings, have followed a similar pattern. "The market reaction so far feels as if we are starting to see an end of its long rally since 2009. Investors could be thinking that the best time will be soon behind us."

Emerging pressure

Creeping gains in US treasury yields are also fuelling nerves that portfolio managers may move money into safer fixed-income securities at the expense of riskier assets such as stocks and emerging markets.

The 10-year US treasuries yield rose to as high as 3.02%. A break of its January 2014 high of 3.041% could turn investors even more bearish. Fed funds rate futures prices have been constantly falling this month, pricing in a considerable chance of three more rate hikes by the end of this year.

The impact is already reverberating in many emerging markets, with JPMorgan’s emerging-market bond index hitting a two-month low.

Turkey’s central bank holds what is seen as a crucial rate decision later. The lira has tumbled to all time lows this year, spiking up inflation and anything less that a 50 basis point hike in its rates to 13.25% could rattle its markets again.

In Indonesia, a market with one of the largest exposures to foreign portfolio holdings, authorities have been intervening heavily to put a floor under the rupiah, which has been flirted with two-year lows.

The Indian rupee hit a 13-month low, too, while China’s yuan has eased back in line with its bond yields as it has tweaked its policy settings.

The dollar also continued gaining against the major currencies. It traded at a new two-and-a-half-month high of ¥109.21 and knocked the euro back to $1.2205, not far from Tuesday’s more than one-month low of $1.2182.

Oil prices were nudging north, but were below the more than three-year highs hit in the previous session as rising US fuel inventories and production weighed on an otherwise heavily bullish market.

Brent fetched $74.01 a barrel, up 15c. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded flat at $67.88, while aluminium sagged another 1.3% as it continued its recent sanctions-driven rollercoaster run.

