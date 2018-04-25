WATCH: Stock picks — Alphabet Inc and Anglo American

Markets

Bright Khumalo from Vestact chose Alphabet as his stock pick of the day and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities chose Anglo American.

Since joining Alphabet in October 2015, chief financial officer Ruth Porat has “done an incredible job to introduce discipline into this high-flying tech firm”.

“Alphabet has less regulatory risk going forward and Google, as a search business, is growing by 7% a year, which means it is taking a lot of market share from its competition,” he said.

Janse van Rensburg said Anglo American was “extremely yield generating for any long-term investor, and commodity prices seem like they are still holding afloat”.  

