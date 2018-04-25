Markets

Rand back to its volatile ways as it slides to four-month low

25 April 2018 - 10:44 Andries Mahlangu
Rand. Picture: REUTERS
Rand. Picture: REUTERS

The rand slid to a four-month low to the dollar on Wednesday morning, further reducing the scope for the Reserve Bank to ease monetary policy in the coming months.

The local currency slid to session lows of 12.45/$, reasserting its status as one of the most volatile currencies. Just a week ago, the rand was at R11.91 to the dollar.

The renewed volatility came as US government bond rates continued to dominate the market psyche.

The yield on the benchmark US 10-year paper was above the symbolic 3% handle for the first time since January 2014, driven by the expectation of high inflation, which could ultimately lead to high interest rates in the US.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana said the rand breaking through R12.45/$ “is not inconceivable as investors shy away from local stocks and bonds”.

“Tactical buying at weaker levels — particularly on the longer-dated South African government bonds — could provide some rand respite; though the short-term trend is skewed toward weakness.”

The weaker rand comes as at time when oil prices are on an upward trajectory, a combination that poses a threat to the inflation outlook.

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago was less dovish than the market had hoped in March when he announced a 25 basis points cut in interest rates, noting that inflation might have reached its lowest point in the cycle.

At 10.14am, the rand was at R12.4383 to the dollar from R12.3264, R15.1715 to the euro from R15.0793 and at R17.3368 to the pound from R17.2295.

The euro was at $1.2196, from $1.2233.

Rand softens, with global focus on the dollar

The rand gave up earlier gains before the opening of the US market, but the 10-year treasury note has pulled back from the significant 3% level
Markets
21 hours ago

Consumer confidence swings strongly into optimistic territory

Before the first quarter of 2018’s uptick, the index had suffered three consecutive years of pessimism, its longest losing streak since it was ...
Economy
2 hours ago

Prices the key trigger for action, says Lesetja Kganyago

The Reserve Bank has ‘breathing space’ should risks to its inflation outlook materialise, says the governor
Economy
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
JSE likely to follow Caterpillar and 3M down
Markets
2.
Rand softens, with global focus on the dollar
Markets
3.
Asian shares follow Wall Street lower as US bond ...
Markets
4.
JSE flat as banks slip 2% on weaker rand, but ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Why investors are better off with bitcoin
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.