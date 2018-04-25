Market data - April 24 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Companies, especially big companies, need to start thinking about what competition legislation changes could mean for them
Parliamentary inquiry to probe whether members of controversial family were naturalised according to the law
The North West province’s electoral performance is a big concern for the ANC, admits NEC delegation head Obed Bapela
The company plans to list on the JSE on May 9
A new report finds the local supply industry is making gains in quality and productively, and especially worker commitment, but it needs capital investment
The Companies and Intellectual Properties Commission and the .ZA Domain Name Authority have developed a system that integrates company registration and domain-name registration
The infrastructure project’s route through contested Kashmir is a big sticking point
There are no guarantees for the Stormers simply because of home-ground advantage
Penny Siopis's film champions respect and dignity for the living and the dead, writes Lucinda Jolly
