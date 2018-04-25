JSE opens weaker as Naspers slips on renewed tech scare

The JSE opened weaker on Thursday, as Naspers slipped below R3,000 a share, with property stocks the main gainers.

Property stocks were boosted by a strong showing from Nepi Rockcastle at the opening, with other stocks in the Resilient stable also firmer.

Tech stocks have come under renewed pressure following a broad-based sell-off on the Dow on Tuesday. Risk-off sentiment prevailed after the benchmark US 10-year bond rose above the crucial 3%-level.

The Dow closed 0.48% weaker at 24,024.13 points, the lowest level in two weeks. Asian markets were weaker, with the Hang Seng down 0.94%, dragged down by Tencent, which lost nearly 3% at one point.

This placed immediate pressure on Naspers, which owns 31.2% of Tencent. Previously high-flying Naspers has been struggling to make headway this year as global sentiment towards tech stocks has cooled, with Apple closing weaker for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday.

The Nikkei 225 was down 0.28% and the Shanghai Composite 0.35%.

Even the weaker rand could not buoy some positive sentiment. The local currency hit R12.4304 to the dollar in early trade as the dollar broke through $1.22 to the euro.

"Markets are set to remain choppy as traders seek direction on a day of light economic calendar activity, with US treasuries remaining in focus," FxPro analysts said.

Gold moved higher to $1332.50/oz but has fallen lower again, while Brent crude was flat at $73.967 a barrel.

At 9.55am the all share was 0.5% lower at 57,388.70 points and the top 40 was down 0.57%. The gold index shed 2.35%, resources 0.98%, industrials 0.53% and the platinum index 0.51%.

Anglo American was 1.63% lower at R296.38 and Kumba Iron Ore 2.79% to R281.90.

British American Tobacco rose 1.93% to R654.70.

FirstRand climbed 0.27% to R65.70, but Standard Bank dropped 0.24% to R213.41.

Resilient rose 1.29% to R65.94, Fortress B 1% to R16.12 and Nepi Rockcastle 1.64% to R135.37.

Naspers shed 1.82% to R2,971.30.