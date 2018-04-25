Emerging-market debt not losing its allure, including in SA, says Morgan Stanley

Singapore — Not all emerging-market debt is losing its allure as US treasury yields rise. At least not for Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s Michael Kushma.

Far from taking a more sceptical view of the asset class, Kushma, who helps oversee $80bn in debt, says the trick is to seek securities in places where there is relatively low interest-rate risk. It’s a strategy that leads him to talk enthusiastically of countries that many of his peers might say are too perilous to consider. Egypt and Ukraine for example. And he has SA on his radar too.

"Real interest rates in the US are rising, undermining, a bit, the real interest-rate premium that emerging markets have over the US," Kushma, the firm’s chief investment officer for global fixed income, said in an interview in Singapore. "The gap is closing a bit, but it’s not like the gap’s gone away. The gap is still meaningful, so we still think emerging markets will do fine."

While reducing exposure to government bonds and taking on more credit risk as synchronised global growth and expectations for tighter monetary policy drive up yields, the firm’s maintaining its positions in both local-and foreign-currency Egyptian bonds, as well as Ukraine’s dollar debt. For sure, the strategy has its perils, but the country’s domestic stories dominate any external factors, according to Kushma.

US 10-year yields breached 3% for the first time since 2014 on Tuesday, reducing the relative allure of higher risk emerging-market debt. The median of 56 analyst forecasts compiled by Bloomberg is for 10-year yields to end the year at 3.15%. Kushma said they’ll climb to 3.25% within 2018.

Both Egypt and Ukraine, which have secured loans under International Monetary Fund (IMF) programmes, offer relatively higher yields that make them attractive investments, Kushma said. Egypt raised €2bn in eight-and 12-year bonds in its first ever euro-denominated debt sale this month. The eight-year notes yielded 4.83% on Tuesday, while the 12-year securities had a 5.74% yield. Ukraine may tap international markets several times this year to raise $2bn.

For Egypt, "the yield you’re getting on that country relative to the yield in other countries is attractive and we think they’ll do enough", Kushma said. "Things don’t have to improve, just not get worse."

"If you look at the universe of emerging markets as a whole, stronger economic growth usually comes with stronger commodity prices, which lead to a better balance of payments, stronger currencies, lower inflation, lower interest rates and easier central bank policies. There’s no reason to expect it to do badly. But it’s coming under more duress from higher real interest rates in the US."

