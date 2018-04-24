The Roffey Review
WATCH: Why investors are better off with bitcoin
24 April 2018 - 08:35
In this week’s Roffey Review, Clive Roffey gives an analysis of the charts.
The all share, the Dow and most other global indices have rallied in April, but Roffey warns that they remain unstable and he does not expect a bull market to return.
The rand also weakened against the dollar on Monday, breaking through R12.15/$ — its weakest level in three months.
Based on the past week’s data Roffey said he would rather take his profits from bitcoin.
