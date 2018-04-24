Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Amazon
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Amazon as his stock pick of the day.
The stock has been a favourite among traders in recent weeks since US President Donald Trump took aim at Amazon on Twitter.
I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2018
Amazon also announced last week that it has about 100-million prime customers and they are re-inventing cloud computing space and online retail, among other things.
“Amazon has it covered which makes this a very stable investment for any trader,” said Schultz.
