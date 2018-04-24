Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Amazon

24 April 2018 - 08:19 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Amazon as his stock pick of the day.

The stock has been a favourite among traders in recent weeks since US President Donald Trump took aim at Amazon on Twitter.

Amazon also announced last week that it has about 100-million prime customers and they are re-inventing cloud computing space and online retail, among other things.

“Amazon has it covered which makes this a very stable investment for any trader,” said Schultz.

