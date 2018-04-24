Rand slides past R12.30 ahead of the JSE’s opening

The rand continued its slide during the early hours of Tuesday, weakening to R12.37 to the dollar at about 2.30am before regaining some lost ground to trade at R12.33 at 7am.

Reuters reported the dollar set a three-month high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, having gained a boost as the US 10-year Treasury yield climbed toward the psychologically key 3% level.

The rand was at R15.06 to the euro and R17.20 to the pound.

Quarterly results from Google’s Nasdaq-listed holding company, Alphabet, failed to live up to the market’s high expectations, sending the stock down 0.4% to $1,073.81 in what Nasdaq refers to as after-hours trading.

By Nasdaq’s "closing time" at 4pm, Alphabet was down 0.3% and the release of its quarterly results led it to fall a further 0.4% by the time the exchange actually closes at 6.30pm.

Alphabet’s investment in Uber helped its net profit jump 73% to $9.4bn. Investors appeared concerned that Google’s profit margin suffered from rising costs.

Naspers’s 31%-owned Hong Kong-listed associate, Tencent, was up 0.96% at H$397.80, helping the Hang Seng index gain 1.07%. Mainland China’s Shanghai composite index was up 2.07% and the Shenzhen composite index was up 1.82%.

South32 was down 8.84% at A$3.61 in Sydney. It fell 6% to R34.26 on the JSE on Monday.

South32’s share price slump was blamed on the aluminium price, which fell 7.06% to $2,295.5 a tonne on the London Metals Exchange.

On the JSE on Tuesday, vehicle tracking company Cartrack, wholesaler Nu-World and Consolidated Infrastructure Group are diarised to release results.

Cartrack said on April 17 it expected to report on Tuesday its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-February grew by between 16% and 19%.

The vehicle tracking group said it grew subscriber numbers by 25% to 751,380 during its 2018 financial year, with 84,958 new customers signing up in the second half and 65,812 in the first half.

"The disparity in subscriber growth and earnings growth is largely attributable to incurred distribution costs during the 2018 financial year while revenues have not been recorded for a full annual revenue cycle," the trading statement said.