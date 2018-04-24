Rand recovers some ground as dollar rally pauses

The rand regained some lost ground on Tuesday morning, reflecting relative calm in the currency and fixed-income markets.

The dollar was still the centre of focus, following its advance against virtually every other currency over the past 24 hours.

The rand fell as much as 2% to the dollar — its biggest one-day decline in about three months.

ETM Analytics MD George Glynos said the moves in the dollar mirrored the unwinding of net short dollar positions, which have accumulated over time.

The perkier dollar coincided with higher US treasury yields, indicating that the market expected the US Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at a faster rate.

Higher oil prices have also boosted higher US inflation narrative, which, in turn, backs the argument for higher rates.

Brent crude hovered around $75 a barrel in early trade, its highest level since 2014.

"In an environment where the trade wars saga has subdued somewhat and the geopolitical tension easing, a lot of focus is levied on the US treasury yield/inflation story and this will be the short-term market driver," TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha said in an e-mailed note to clients.

"This could well mean that the rand is in for a bit of a torrid time in line with other emerging markets, but we expect the rand to reverse some of the losses in the medium-term as we are still one of the favoured "carry-trade" destinations.

At 10.13am, the rand was at R12.2980 to the dollar from R12.3568, R14.9997 to the euro from R15.0815 and at R17.1344 to the pound from R17.2251.

The euro was at $1.2197, from $1.2207.