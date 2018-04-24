JSE opens higher as rand hedges lead the pack on flat Dow close

The JSE opened higher on Tuesday as rand hedges benefited from the weaker rand, with banks and retailers on the back foot.

The rand touched R12.3808 to the dollar in early morning trade, before recovering, as the market anticipated the US 10-year bond yield spiking above the psychologically significant 3% level. However, it was still stuck at about 2.96% at the opening.

Weaker US bond yields have spooked equity markets, as it points to higher inflationary pressures from firmer oil prices, with the US Federal Reserve likely to adopt a more hawkish stance.

Brent crude was at $75.11 a barrel in early trade from $74.97.

The Dow closed 0.06% down on Monday. Asian markets were higher on Tuesday morning as Tencent lead a revival among tech stocks in Hong Kong trade.

A weaker rand hodls the promise of higher inflation developing later this year, which could result in the Reserve Bank holding back on any further interest-rate cuts.

Capital Economics analysts noted that the recent string of weak inflation data released across emerging markets had been due largely to a drop in food inflation.

"While we think that many central banks will look through this, policymakers in some countries will continue to use it as cover to trim policy rates a bit further," they said.

At 10.01am the all share was 0.22% higher at 57,806.60 points and the top 40 gained 0.28%. Industrials rose 0.56%, resources 0.5% and the platinum index 0.26%. Banks were down 1.41% and general retailers 0.69%.

British American Tobacco rose 1.44% to R650.23 and Richemont 0.91% to R117.15.

Standard Bank lost 3.23% to R217.94 but Capitec lifted 1.74% to R878.70.

Steinhoff recovered 0.9% to R2.23 but Steinhoff Africa Retail shed 0.72% to R20.64.

Nepi Rockcastle dropped 0.6% to R136.63.

Naspers was up 1.39% to R3,070.44.