JSE closes flat as weak rand provides only tepid support for rand hedges

The JSE closed flat on Tuesday as an early-morning rally on the weaker rand fizzled out toward the close, with banks and general retailers retreating in thin trade.

Volumes were low at about R11bn at the close, as a recent trend continued with offshore investors divesting from local equities in favour of local bonds.

Rand hedges trimmed earlier gains on a flat opening on the Dow as tech stocks remained under pressure, with Apple trading lower for the third consecutive day. Naspers could not hold on to earlier gains, closing lower, with the market heavyweight performing flat for the week so far.

The rand hit R12.4028 to the dollar on the day, but provided only marginal support for the big rand hedges. However, that may change, said IG SA analyst Shaun Murison. "We could be in the early stages of an improving environment for locally listed rand hedges." He said Naspers appears interesting, as Walmart looks to buy a majority stake in Flipkart, the largest e-commerce business in India, of which Naspers owns 17%.

"The rand is possibly starting to reverse the strengthening trend we have seen since mid-November last year," Murison said.

The Dow was 0.2% lower at the JSE’s close, following mixed European markets. The FTSE 100 was up on the weaker pound, but the German DAX 30 was lower.

Brent crude was trading at $75.07 a barrel, marginally higher from morning levels. The platinum price rose 0.36% to $924.91 an ounce, supporting local platinum stocks.

The benchmark 10-year US bond briefly touched the psychologically important barrier of 3% and was at 2.9935% at the JSE’s close. After the dollar firmed on Monday, the euro clawed back some lost ground, despite worst-than-expected data out of Germany.

The April German IFO business climate index declined by 1.2 points to 102.1 in April, below consensus expectations, and falling below the 12-month low.

"Despite the ongoing decline in sentiment, we believe fiscal expansion and resolution of political uncertainty in Germany should significantly boost activity in the remainder of 2018," Barclays Research analysts said.

The all share closed 0.01% or four points lower at 57,675.20, and the top 40 0.01%. General retailers lost 2.25%, banks 2.23%, property 1.09% and financials 0.86%. The platinum index rose 2.37% and resources 1.24%.

BHP climbed 2.41% to R268.75. Kumba Iron Ore closed 0.59% lower at R289.99. First-quarter sales were largely unchanged from a year earlier.

Richemont added 1.1% to R117.37 and British American Tobacco 0.21% to R642.32.

After being up nearly 2% in the morning, Naspers closed 0.07% lower at R3,026.25.

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) rallied 8.98% to R349.81. The group increased output in the first quarter of 2018, reporting a 7% increase in platinum production to 613,800 ounces for the first three months of 2018.

Resilient slipped 2.11% to R65.10 and Nepi Rockcastle 3.1% to R133.19.

Mondi jumped 2.01% to R352.30.

The top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.1% higher at 51,455 points. The number of contracts traded was 13,442 from Monday’s 14,055.