Bonds weaken further as rand remains under pressure

South African government bonds were weaker on Tuesday afternoon, as the benchmark US 10-year bond was poised to break through the 3% level.

US bond yields have spiked sharply on inflationary concerns, brought about by higher oil prices.

Renewed risk-on sentiment held US bonds back marginally on Tuesday morning, but local bonds were on the back foot as the Reserve Bank might walk away from further rate cuts.

Foreign capital flows into the SA market ended last week on a positive note, with an inflow of R3bn driven by the local bond market as opposed to equities. Bonds reeled in R5.5bn worth of foreign capital, while the equities market shed R2.4bn. For the month to date, inflows remain positive.

Local bonds have been the best-performing asset class so far in 2018, with the R186 breaking through 8% earlier in the year.

"The concern now is whether the rapid rally since the start of the year is sustainable," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

Risks include geopolitical tensions, trade war concerns, subdued global growth and higher developed-market interest rates and yields.

At 3pm the R186 was bid at 8.22% from 8.15% and the R207 at 7.12% from 7.055%.

The rand was at R12.3763 to the dollar from R12.3568.

The US 10-year was last seen at 2.986% from 2.9748%.

Tax cuts and a healthy consumer environment was likely to support US earnings this week, but risks to eurozone results include a stronger euro and weaker economy, BlackRock said in a note.

"We do not believe lower returns and higher short-term volatility spell the end of the equity bull market, now in its ninth year," they said.