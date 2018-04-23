News Leader
WATCH: What investors need to know about the UK property market
23 April 2018 - 08:23
Investors have been keeping their eyes on UK property recently.
Hammerson has lost its suitor and then walked away from Intu Properties.
Atlantic Leaf Properties CEO Paul Leaf-Wright spoke to Business Day TV about the state of the UK property market and whether there is anything there for investors.
