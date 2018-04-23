Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Mediclinic

23 April 2018 - 08:41 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK

Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking chose Mediclinic as his stock pick of the day.

The group had been in bad shape since the Al Noor takeover in 2015, but last week it released a trading statement to say that the operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had exceeded expectations and appeared to have made a turn for the best.

Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking talks to Business Day TV about Mediclinic, his stock pick of the day

