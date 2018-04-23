Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Mediclinic
23 April 2018 - 08:41
Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking chose Mediclinic as his stock pick of the day.
The group had been in bad shape since the Al Noor takeover in 2015, but last week it released a trading statement to say that the operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had exceeded expectations and appeared to have made a turn for the best.
