Rand stable at weaker levels, as market eyes Dow opening

The rand remained weaker on Monday afternoon, having slipped more than 1% against the euro and the dollar, as US 10-year treasury yields hovered just under 3%.

The greenback has bounced in recent sessions, buoyed by expectations of rising inflation in the world’s largest economy.

Some analysts expect that the US Federal Reserve may accelerate its monetary-policy tightening, while the move by the benchmark US treasury note past 3% could precipitate an end to the recent global bond bull market.

The primary risk event for the rand this week will be local producer inflation data on Thursday. However, should the dollar continue to find support, the rand has scope to test R12.30/$ in the near-term, FXTM chief market strategist Hussein Sayed said.

Only a spike in risk-off sentiment, such as commentary from the White House on global trade policies could scuttle the recent rally by the greenback, said BK Asset Management MD Boris Schlossberg. Should this not be forthcoming, markets would be likely to focus on interest-rate differentials between developed markets, which should support the dollar further.

At 3pm, the rand was at R12.2409 to the dollar from R12.0596, R14.9825 to the euro from R14.7977 and at R17.0971 to the pound from R16.9431.

The euro was at $1.2239, from $1.2275.