Markets

Market data - April 20 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

23 April 2018 - 05:30
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK
Image: Stocks

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel prices

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Unit Trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
No serious 2018 New Year hangover for world shares
Markets
2.
Angola’s kwanza the worst oil currency in past ...
Markets
3.
Big oil turns to big data to save big money on ...
Markets
4.
JSE all share opens week in record territory in ...
Markets
5.
Bright future for copper, as the metal leaps more ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.