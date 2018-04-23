JSE opens flat as rand weakens on US bond yield spike

The JSE was flat at the opening on Monday morning on a sharply weaker rand following a sharp spike in US bond yields.

Steinhoff and shares in the Resilient stable were under renewed selling pressure, while British American Tobacco recovered following Philip Morris’s market scare last week.

The US 10-year yield rose to just below 3% on inflationary concerns as oil prices reached new highs last week. The dollar firmed in overnight trade before stabilising, sending the rand to its weakest level in three months.

The rand weakened to R12.2684 to the dollar before recovering marginally. The US 10-year was last seen at 2.9775% from 2.9607%.

Geopolitics and an uptick in global equities has helped crude push to three-and-a-half-year highs, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

After dipping following a tweet from President Donald Trump decrying what he considered high oil prices, Brent crude was edging higher again on Monday. It was last at $73.82 a barrel from $73.667.

The Dow closed 0.82% lower on Friday. Asian markets were lower on Monday, with the Nikkei 225 losing 0.33% and the Hang Seng 0.62%.

At 10.03am the all share was 0.07% higher at 57,621.50 and the top 40 had gained 0.10%. Resources gained 1.84%, the platinum index 1.47% and the gold index 1.37%.

Banks slipped 1.8%, general retailers 1.66% and property 1.12%.

Anglo American rose 2.04% to R305.09 and Kumba Iron Ore 4.55% to R292.74.

Sasol was up 1.17% to R435.

British American Tobacco added 1.57% to R636.06.

FirstRand lost 2.63% to R66.67 and Standard Bank 1.06% to R222.13.

Steinhoff tumbled 12.64% to R2.29 following Friday’s AGM. The group disclosed overall debt to be at R154bn and said it could only divulge information on its financial position in two months time.

Resilient was down 2.96% to R65.50, Fortress B 3.63% to R15.91 and Nepi Rockcastle 1.94% to R134.24.

Naspers lost 0.31% to R3,030.58.