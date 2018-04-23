JSE closes slightly higher, as banks retreat on weaker rand while miners gain

The JSE closed marginally higher on Monday in thin trade as the weaker rand lifted rand hedges and miners, while banks and retailers fell on concerns about inflation.

Volumes amounted to only R11.3bn at the close, from a daily average of about R20bn.

Miners benefited from a firmer oil price, although prices did pull back a little toward the JSE’s close. Brent crude was at $73.64 a barrel, after briefly breaking through $74 in intraday trade.

The rand fell to a three-month weakest level of R12.2891 to the dollar after the latter gained on a weaker US bond market. US bond yields spiked as consistently firmer oil prices are set to cause higher inflation, probably prompting the US Federal Reserve to adopt a more hawkish stance.

Old Mutual Multi-Managers analyst Dave Mohr said geopolitical risk, mainly in Syria, had also been a driver of higher oil prices. "Locally, higher petrol prices will put upward pressure on inflation as it has a 4.5% direct weighting in the consumer price index basket."

The US 10-year treasury hovered below the crucial 3% level as the market re-priced. Higher bond yields are usually negative for equities as they increase the cost of doing business.

The US 10-year was last at 2.9729% from 2.9607%.

According to the latest survey from Bank of America Merrill Lynch US fund managers have lowered their allocation to equities to their lowest in 18 months and have their smallest allocation to technology shares in more than five years, Stanlib reported.

Sentiment toward tech stocks remained cautious, affecting market heavyweight Naspers negatively. This followed Apple’s sharp drop in Friday trade on indications that global sales of smartphones were slowing.

The Dow was 0.17% weaker at the JSE’s close.

The all share closed 0.17% higher at 57,679.50 points and the top 40 added 0.22%. The platinum index gained 1.2% and resources 1.18%. Banks dropped 1.64%, general retailers 1.26% and property 0.65%.

Anglo American rose 1.34% to R303 and Kumba Iron Ore 4.19% to R291.72.

Sasol added 0.7% to R433.

British American Tobacco recovered 2.36% to R641.

FirstRand dropped 2.95% to R66.45, while Old Mutual jumped 3.88% to R42.80.

Steinhoff plummeted 15.33% to R2.21 after Friday’s AGM failed to reassure concerned investors about the group’s debt and accounting problems.

Resilient lost 1.48% to R66.50 and Growthpoint 1.37% to R28.90.

Naspers ended the day 0.38% lower at R3,028.47.

The top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.67% higher at 51,560 points. The number of contracts traded was 14,055 from Friday’s 13,689.