Markets

Aluminium falls as US softens on Rusal sanctions

The US Treasury discusses a path for lifting the sanctions on Rusal for the first time

23 April 2018 - 22:25 Agency Staff
Oleg Deripaska. Picture: REUTERS/RUBEN SPRICH
Oleg Deripaska. Picture: REUTERS/RUBEN SPRICH
Image:

New York — The US softened its position on sanctions against Russian metals giant United Rusal, sparking a record plunge in aluminium prices.

For the first time, the US Treasury discussed a path for lifting the sanctions on Rusal, saying it would provide relief if Oleg Deripaska relinquished control. It also extended the deadline for companies to wind down dealings with the Russian aluminium producer by almost five months.

Rusal petitioned to be removed from the sanctions list and Treasury granted the extension while it considers the appeal, according to a statement from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

"Rusal has felt the impact of US sanctions because of its entanglement with Oleg Deripaska, but the US government is not targeting the hardworking people who depend on Rusal and its subsidiaries," Mnuchin said.

Aluminium plunged in response as traders speculated that supply disruptions could ease. Prices fell as much as 9.4%, the most ever. US metal producers also dropped, with Alcoa sliding 12%.

Washington’s clarification follows two weeks of chaos in global metal markets. Aluminium shot to multiyear highs as manufacturers raced to secure supply. A German lobbying group said European plants may be forced to close and car makers could face supply shortages.

US hopes for trade deal as pressure increases on China

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin may visit Beijing to try ease tension between world’s two largest economies
World
17 hours ago

Rusal’s wind-down operations can include debt payments in US dollars through October 23, a Treasury spokesman said in response to questions.

The US statement also adds pressure on Deripaska as he tries to save the company without surrendering control. He owns 48% of Rusal and controls it through a shareholder agreement with others including Glencore and Viktor Vekselberg, who is also under sanctions.

"If there were previously doubts if Rusal will remain sanctioned if Deripaska sells out, now we have a clear answer," Oleg Petropavlovskiy, analyst at BCS Global Markets, said by phone. "Changing ownership structure would be a solution for the company."

Deripaska was targeted as part of a sanctions-package that hit dozens of Russian tycoons, companies and key allies of President Vladimir Putin.

While analysts have suggested that nationalisation may be the only solution, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Friday that Rusal was not on the list to be nationalized.

Rusal declined to comment. Deripaska’s spokeswoman was not immediately available.

Rusal produces about 6% of the world’s aluminium and operates mines, smelters and refineries across the world from Guinea to Ireland, Russia to Jamaica.

Lots of pressure

"It should calm things down," said Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank. "It looks as if there was a lot of pressure from the US aluminium downstream industry."

At Russia’s request, Mnuchin met with Russian Finance Minister Siluanov during International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington last week. The Russians were seeking "clarification" on US sanctions, Mnuchin said to reporters on Saturday, without elaborating.

"Mnuchin’s statement about the de-listing signals that this is more than just getting an extra few months to stop business with Rusal," said Brian O’Toole, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council who previously worked in Treasury’s sanctions unit. "It shows that Rusal is trying get off the list."

The selloff in aluminium after the Treasury announcement spread through other commodity markets on optimism the US is not likely to impose further sanctions on Russia’s metals and energy companies.

Palladium plunged by as much as 5.4% and nickel as much 6.7%. They had both jumped over the past two weeks because of concern that Vladimir Potanin, the billionaire who controls Russia’s biggest miner MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC, could be targeted.

Bloomberg

Sector in disarray as US freezes out Rusal

Stockpiled metal produced by Rusal accounts for more than a third of the aluminium in warehouses monitored by the LME
Companies
6 days ago

Sanctions for Rusal spur fight for supply

Aluminium prices increase after US blacklist hits Russian company
Companies
7 days ago

Fog of trade war is just one of the issues making it hard for Hulamin to plan

Business Day asks CEO Richard Jacob what effect the tectonic trade wars are having
Companies
10 days ago

Aluminium on a winning streak after US sanctions stymie Russia

Sanctions on Russian smelting giant Rusal have seen its shares drop more than 50% this week, with the metal up 3% on the LME on Wednesday
Markets
12 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand slips to three-month low as dollar bounces
Markets
2.
How Eskom’s return may help local bond market ...
Markets
3.
Rand starts the week poorly, back above R12/$
Markets
4.
Bonds weaken as rand falls amid stronger dollar
Markets
5.
Strong dollar sends gold to two-week low
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.