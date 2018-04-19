Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Standard Bank and Aspen

19 April 2018 - 09:05 Business Day TV
Equity markets. Picture: THINKSTOCK

Wayne McCurrie from Ashburton Investments chose Standard Bank as his stock pick of the day, while Bright Khumalo from Vestact favours Aspen.

McCurrie said that lower inflation and “Ramaphoria” remained on the up, with another interest rate cut possible, making Standard Bank a good bet.

“These banks can grow advances to 10% or 11% and in that scenario, with very low bad debts (thanks to the lower interest rates), means that they can grow their earnings growth with up to 15% per annum and at those PEs [price-earnings rations[ it’s a good value for money investment,” he said.

Khumalo said he liked the current price levels of Aspen as the company had not been at those levels in a long time and would probably remain there for a while because of the strong rand.

“Most of the earnings income will come from outside of SA as the company has indicated that they have sent salespeople to China,” he said.

Wayne McCurrie from Ashburton Investments talks to Business Day TV about Standard Bank and Bright Khumalo from Vestact discusses Aspen

