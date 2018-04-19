Rand stable as market watches for Dow opening

The rand was stable against major global currencies on Thursday afternoon, having gained somewhat overnight, as emerging-market currencies and risk assets in general found favour in the market.

Various data releases had put the dollar, euro and pound under strain, while the rand was boosted by an upbeat International Monetary Fund (IMF) assessment on Wednesday, as well as by local data.

Analysts said global economic fundamentals were, once again, in the driving seat as opposed to risk from geopolitical events. The calendar, however, is somewhat bare in terms of releases on Thursday.

"With little to no global or local data coming out today, markets will again be dominated by corporate earnings reports," said Rand Merchant Bank analyst Mpho Tsebe.

Investors were, earlier, no longer bracing for possible further comments by US President Donald Trump on trade conflict, after his concluding a meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister amicably.

At 3pm, the rand was at R11.9404 to the dollar from R11.9306, R14.7830 to the euro from R14.7657, and at R17.001 to the pound from R16.9485. The euro was at $1.2381, from $1.2375.

The UK had disappointing retail sales data earlier on Thursday, but the pound was firmer against other hard currencies, as well as the rand. This was despite additional pressure on sterling after the House of Lords voted in favour of the UK seeking a customs union with the EU, after Brexit. This vote outcome increases the uncertainty regarding what the post-Brexit dispensation would look like, analysts said.

Despite the recent weak UK data, the market was still pricing in an 81% chance of the Bank of England raising interest rates at an upcoming meeting, said BK Asset Management MD Boris Schlossberg. This suggested that most traders believed the bank was committed to at least starting the monetary policy normalisation process.