Oil ignites a rally in resources stocks

Sydney — Resource stocks were on a roll in Asia on Thursday, as oil prices hit heights not seen since late 2014 and ignited a rally across commodities.

But the potential boost to inflation globally also put some pressure on fixed-income assets.

Brent crude futures climbed another 29c to $73.77 a barrel, adding to a 2.7% jump overnight. US crude gained 26c to $68.73.

The surge came on a Reuters report that oil cartel Opec’s new price hawk, Saudi Arabia, would be happy for crude to rise to $80 or even $100, a sign Riyadh will seek no changes to a supply-cutting deal even though the agreement’s original target is within sight.

The leap in oil combined with fear that sanctions against Russia could hit supplies of other commodities to light a fire under the entire sector.

Aluminium prices reached their highest since 2011, alumina touched a record peak and nickel jumped the most in six-and-a-half years.

Such increases, if sustained, could fuel inflationary pressures, and investors hedged by selling sovereign bonds.

Yields on US two-year Treasuries stood at levels last visited in 2008, at 2.43%.

Extra energy

Resource stocks were the big winners, driving Australia’s main index up 0.6%. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.6%, led by a 2.9% rise in basic materials.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.8%, with energy up more than 2%.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 index rose 0.1%. Wall Street also enjoyed seen hefty gains in the energy and industrial indices, though that was offset by softness in sectors such as consumer staples and financials.

IBM’s 7.5% drop was the biggest drag on the S&P after the technology company’s quarterly profit margins missed Wall Street targets.

The Dow Jones industrial average ended down 0.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.08% and the Nasdaq was up 0.19%.

In currency markets, the dollar remained range-bound, with its index a fraction firmer at 89.647. It gained a touch on the yen to ¥107.40 but stayed short of recent peaks at ¥107.78.

The euro hovered at $1.2384, within striking distance of the week’s top of $1.2413.

The Australian dollar took a brief knock after jobs data proved unexpectedly soft in March, with employment rising by a meagre 4,900.

The pound nursed its losses at $1.4195 after a surprisingly tame reading on UK inflation led the market to reconsider the likely pace of future rate rises from the Bank of England.

Data out on New Zealand on Thursday showed annual inflation there had slowed to just 1.1% in the first quarter, underlining expectations that interest rates would remain at record lows for many more months to come.

Reuters